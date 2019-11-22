Kannada Literary Fest on Sunday
News

Kannada Literary Fest on Sunday

November 22, 2019

Mysuru: As part of Dasara and Rajyotsava, K.R. Nagar-based Gramantara Buddhijeevigala Balaga will be organising a State-level Kannada literary festival at the Institution of Engineers on JLB Road in the city on Nov.24.

Noted poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar will inaugurate the fest at 10.30 am. Dr. Bherya Ramkumar will preside.

Senior litterateur Prof. K. Bhyravamurthy will release the book ‘Kavya Dasara’ (edited by Dr. Bherya Ramkumar), while  veteran litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar will release writer Dr. J. Lohit’s work ‘Vyaktitva Vikasa Darshana’ and social worker Dr. K. Raghuram will release writer B.B. Lakshmegowda’s work ‘Sutta-Mutta 2’. Also, writers Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar and Dr. Latha Rajashekar will be conferred ‘Sahitya Bhushana’ award, while writer Champavathi Shivanna and national awardee teacher Y.S.Subramanya will be conferred ‘Prof. HSK Literary’ award.

Marking the occasion, an eye donation camp will be held, which will be inaugurated by social worker from Udupi Dr. Rajagopal Bhat Keelara, while social worker from Hassan M.C. Raju will inaugurate body donation camp  and farmer activist Garudagambha Swami will administer an environment conservation pledge. Eminent doctor of the city Dr. H.B. Rajashekar, writer Dr. Pushpa Iyengar, writers from Chitradurga Prof.Basavaraj Belaghatta and H. Anandkumar  will be the chief guests.

Marking Kannada Rajyotsava, personalities who have strived for the cause of Kannada will be conferred ‘Vishwamanya Kannadiga’ award and the winners of Dasara State-level poetry contest will be presented ‘Dasara Kavya Puraskara’.

Later on, a State-level poets meet will take place, which will be inaugurated by specially abled poet Bandihole Manjunath and presided over by poetess from Dakshina Kannada district Shanta Kuntani. Poetesses Hemaganga and Shivaranjini and Author from Mandya, Siddalingaiah Bannangadi will present poetry awards. 

For more details, call Mob: 94496-80583, according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching