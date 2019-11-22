Kannada Literary Fest on Sunday

November 22, 2019

Mysuru: As part of Dasara and Rajyotsava, K.R. Nagar-based Gramantara Buddhijeevigala Balaga will be organising a State-level Kannada literary festival at the Institution of Engineers on JLB Road in the city on Nov.24.

Noted poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar will inaugurate the fest at 10.30 am. Dr. Bherya Ramkumar will preside.

Senior litterateur Prof. K. Bhyravamurthy will release the book ‘Kavya Dasara’ (edited by Dr. Bherya Ramkumar), while veteran litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar will release writer Dr. J. Lohit’s work ‘Vyaktitva Vikasa Darshana’ and social worker Dr. K. Raghuram will release writer B.B. Lakshmegowda’s work ‘Sutta-Mutta 2’. Also, writers Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar and Dr. Latha Rajashekar will be conferred ‘Sahitya Bhushana’ award, while writer Champavathi Shivanna and national awardee teacher Y.S.Subramanya will be conferred ‘Prof. HSK Literary’ award.

Marking the occasion, an eye donation camp will be held, which will be inaugurated by social worker from Udupi Dr. Rajagopal Bhat Keelara, while social worker from Hassan M.C. Raju will inaugurate body donation camp and farmer activist Garudagambha Swami will administer an environment conservation pledge. Eminent doctor of the city Dr. H.B. Rajashekar, writer Dr. Pushpa Iyengar, writers from Chitradurga Prof.Basavaraj Belaghatta and H. Anandkumar will be the chief guests.

Marking Kannada Rajyotsava, personalities who have strived for the cause of Kannada will be conferred ‘Vishwamanya Kannadiga’ award and the winners of Dasara State-level poetry contest will be presented ‘Dasara Kavya Puraskara’.

Later on, a State-level poets meet will take place, which will be inaugurated by specially abled poet Bandihole Manjunath and presided over by poetess from Dakshina Kannada district Shanta Kuntani. Poetesses Hemaganga and Shivaranjini and Author from Mandya, Siddalingaiah Bannangadi will present poetry awards.

For more details, call Mob: 94496-80583, according to a press release.

