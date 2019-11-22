‘Disrespect’ to soldier triggers protest

November 22, 2019

Mandya: A CRPF soldier from Mandya, who was serving at Chennai in Tamil Nadu died of jaundice in Chennai on Wednesday.

The deceased is H.N. Devaraj (40), son of Dodda Narayani and Boramma couple of Haniyambadi village. He leaves behind his wife Gayathri, sons Adarsh and Manju and a host of relatives and friends.

The mortal remains of the soldier was brought to Mandya where the officials of the District Administration and the Police failed to receive the body which angered the villagers, who staged a protest accusing them of showing disrespect to a soldier.

Following the protest, Assistant Commissioner Suraj, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh arrived at the spot and paid tributes to the deceased. The body was then taken to Haniyambadi village, where the it was cremated with full State honours.

