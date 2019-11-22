‘Disrespect’ to soldier triggers protest
News

‘Disrespect’ to soldier triggers protest

November 22, 2019

Mandya: A CRPF soldier from Mandya, who was serving at Chennai in Tamil Nadu died of jaundice in Chennai on Wednesday. 

The deceased is H.N. Devaraj (40), son of Dodda Narayani and Boramma couple of Haniyambadi village. He leaves behind his wife Gayathri, sons Adarsh and Manju and a host of relatives and friends.

The mortal remains of the soldier was brought to Mandya where the officials of the District Administration and the Police failed to receive the body which angered the villagers, who staged a protest accusing them of showing disrespect to a soldier. 

Following the protest, Assistant Commissioner Suraj, Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh arrived at the spot and paid tributes to the deceased. The body was then taken to Haniyambadi village, where the it was cremated with full State honours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching