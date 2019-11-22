Man befriends widow for remarriage; flees with 30 grams gold chain

November 22, 2019

Mysuru: A man, who befriended a widow through a matrimonial website and later promising to marry her, has fled with the woman’s 30 gram gold chain worth about Rs. 80,000 on Nov. 18.

The woman, who had lost her husband had registered her name and had uploaded her details on a matrimonial website. The conman, identified as Vineeth Raj, who saw her details in the website, called the woman over the phone and introduced himself to her.

He is said to have told her that he was a widower and expressed his desire to marry her and asked her to accompany him to Chamundi Hill the next day. On Nov. 18, the woman along with Vineeth went to Chamundi Hill in the latter’s car and on reaching the hill top, Vineeth is said to have told the woman about an obstacle coming in the way of their marriage and the way of getting rid of the obstacle by exchanging their gold chains among themselves.

The woman removed her chain and Vineeth too removed his and exchanged the gold chains among themselves with Vineeth promising to return the gold chain once they come to the foot of the hill.

After some time, they both went to a restaurant and drank soft drinks and the woman excused herself and went to the washroom. By the time she returned, Vineeth had fled with the gold chain, thus cheating her.

The woman, after searching for Vineeth, later lodged a complaint at K.R. Police Station.

