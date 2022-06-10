Girl brutally assaulted by relative for rejecting his love proposal

June 10, 2022

Youth beaten black and blue, handed over to Police

Mandya: A girl, who rejected a love proposal by her relative was brutally assaulted at MIMS Hospital premises yesterday. Public and the girl’s classmates, who witnessed the incident, caught hold of the youth, beat him black and blue before handing him over to the Police.

The girl, a para-medical student is a resident of a village in the taluk, who has sustained serious injuries, was provided first-aid at MIMS Hospital and has been shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for further treatment. The accused relative of the injured girl is 20-year-old Sampath.

It is learnt that Sampath was pestering the girl to love him and used to follow her. Yesterday morning too, he followed her while she was on her way to the College, stopped her before she reached the College and demanded the girl to accept his love proposal by evening.

When the girl finished her college and came out, Sampath, who came before her asked her opinion and when she rejected his proposal, Sampath picked up a wooden plank and brutally assaulted her on her head causing grievous injuries. Though her classmates rushed to her aid, Sampath had already inflicted serious injuries on the girl.

The girl’s classmates and members of the public, irked over Sampath brutally assaulting the girl, caught hold of him, thrashed him severely and handed him over to Mandya East Police, who have registered a case of attempt to murder against him.

It is learnt that the youth was behind the girl since about two years. Recently, he began to follow her and used to pester her to love him. The girl’s parents, who came to know about it, had called the village elders to sort out the issue following which the village elders had warned the youth to leave the girl alone.

But still, the youth followed her and had even demanded her to celebrate her birthday with him. As the youth was not well educated and had no work, the girl had rejected his proposal and even the girl’s parents had rejected his marriage proposal with the girl.

Mandya East Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.