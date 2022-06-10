Suspected honour killing case: Parents confess of killing daughter

June 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Investigations have revealed that the minor girl was strangulated to death by her father because she was in love with a boy belonging to a different caste.

Speaking to presspersons, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan said that the girl’s parents have confessed of killing their daughter as she was in love with a boy belonging to other caste.

Continuing, the SP said that the girl’s parents, who surrendered at Periyapatna Police Station after committing the crime, have told the Cops that they had killed their daughter. “Just because the girl was in love with a boy of a different caste, her parents killed her and they have confessed of committing the crime,” the SP added.

He further said that the girl’s parents revealed that they had opposed the marriage of their daughter with the boy, but as the girl was ready to leave their house, they strangled her to death in a fit of rage. The parents of the deceased girl have been arrested and their statements have been recorded. “We have questioned the witnesses including the girl’s lover and the case is being investigated,” SP said.