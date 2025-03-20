Girl child sold in Nanjangud for Rs. 14,000; No case yet
March 20, 2025

Mysuru: A couple from Nanjangud, unable to care for their three daughters, allegedly sold their youngest child to a couple in Gundlupet for Rs. 14,000.

Shockingly, despite the incident coming to light, the Police have neither registered a case nor arrested the culprits.

The couple, accused of selling their daughter, has been identified as Anil Kumar and Sowmya, residents of Neelakantanagar in Nanjangud. Overwhelmed by financial struggles, they reportedly resorted to selling their youngest child.

Anganwadi activist Lavanya, upon learning about the sale, alerted the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and local leader Ananth. When Ananth contacted the buyer, they confirmed purchasing the child for Rs. 14,000. The buyer stated they were willing to return the child only if the money was refunded.

Ananth, however, insisted that the child be handed over first and promised to discuss the money later. The buyer complied and brought the child back. It was only then that the Police intervened and took custody of the girl.

The CDPO soon arrived at the scene and took the child into their care. Despite this, the Police still refrained from filing a case against those involved.

Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department, Basavaraju, confirmed that the Department has now taken custody of all three daughters. He stated that an FIR will be registered against both the sellers and the buyers, and a departmental inquiry will be initiated.

