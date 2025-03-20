Nature walks, bird watch, art, conversations on conservation

March 20, 2025

World Water Day Celebration on Mar. 22

Mysuru: Mysuru’s Water Forum, in collaboration with the Mysore Storytellers Network, Colour Ashram, University of Mysore and Mysore Eco Prints, is hosting a special event to mark World Water Day on Saturday (Mar. 22).

The day-long celebration will feature a series of nature-centric activities and insightful discussions aimed at promoting water conservation.

The event will begin with a morning programme comprising nature walks and conservation talks at Kukkarahalli Lake Main Gate (near Railway Gate) from 6.45 am to 10 am.

Participants can look forward to a range of engaging activities, including a bird-watching walk to discover diverse birdlife around Kukkarahalli Lake, a tree walk to learn about the native flora and its ecological significance and a nature walk to experience lake’s scenic beauty while gaining insights into its conservation needs.

Additionally, there will be a painting session where attendees can capture the essence of nature on canvas, followed by an interactive discussion on lake conservation, focusing on preserving Mysuru’s water bodies.

The evening programme will cover water and sustainability and will be held at Colour Ashram from 5 pm to 7 pm. The session will feature a presentation on the relationship between fashion and water, highlighting the impact of the fashion industry on water resources.

Attendees can also witness a natural dye showcase, celebrating the beauty and sustainability of eco-friendly dyes. The evening will conclude with thought-provoking discussions on sustainable practices and cultural performances, offering a blend of awareness and artistic expression.

The event is supported by the Mysore School of Architecture (MSA) and Aranya Outreach Trust, whose continued efforts play a vital role in preserving Mysuru’s water systems. For details contact U.N. Ravi Kumar on Mob: 90354-10154 [RSVP: https://forms.gle/igZeM87N4Yu6dtvZ8]