Meghalaya Child Rights Commission seeks action
News

Meghalaya Child Rights Commission seeks action

March 20, 2025

Shillong: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson Agatha Sangma on Wednesday said it is working closely with its Karnataka counterpart to ensure smooth recuperation of students undergoing treatment due to food poisoning.

“We are saddened to learn of the demise of two students from our State hailing from Lyndem village under Pynusla subdivision and Sohparu village under Nongstoin. Any loss of life is regrettable particularly when it involves children from the State in such tragic incidents which should not have occurred in the first place,” Sangma said.

The students at the school were reportedly served leftover food after Holi which caused food poisoning. Reportedly, the school didn’t have a permit to run the residential facility. “We requested a detailed report from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to assess and address the gaps that lead to such violations,” she said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching