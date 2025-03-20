Meghalaya Child Rights Commission seeks action

March 20, 2025

Shillong: The Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson Agatha Sangma on Wednesday said it is working closely with its Karnataka counterpart to ensure smooth recuperation of students undergoing treatment due to food poisoning.

“We are saddened to learn of the demise of two students from our State hailing from Lyndem village under Pynusla subdivision and Sohparu village under Nongstoin. Any loss of life is regrettable particularly when it involves children from the State in such tragic incidents which should not have occurred in the first place,” Sangma said.

The students at the school were reportedly served leftover food after Holi which caused food poisoning. Reportedly, the school didn’t have a permit to run the residential facility. “We requested a detailed report from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to assess and address the gaps that lead to such violations,” she said.