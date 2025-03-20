87 percent revenue cases solved in Mysuru Courts

March 20, 2025

14,109 cases disposed of among 16,135 cases; CM’s home district achieves progress exceeding the State target; cases heard at DC’s Court, AC’s Court and Tahsildar’s Court

Mysuru: The district being the native of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has made a significant stride in the disposal of revenue related cases in the State, solving 14,109 cases against the total 16,135 cases received at the Courts of Deputy Commissioner (DC), also the District Magistrate, Assistant Commissioner (AC) and the Tahsildar, in the last one-and-a-half years. A total of 2,026 cases are pending for disposal due to various reasons.

The progress made in solving revenue related cases in the district is 87%, exceeding the target set by the State Revenue Department, marking the swift disposal of cases.

A total of 2,026 cases had been received at the District Magistrate’s Court from Aug. 1, 2023 to Mar. 10, 2025 and 1,463 cases among them were disposed.

Of late, there is a significant rise in civil disputes than the criminal cases. Most of the civil disputes are related to property division, khata changes, land survey among several other issues, with the farmers and the general public moving various Courts, seeking justice.

The delay in redressing the grievances related to lands and other issues, was attributed to the officers of Revenue Department, who were busy in discharging their duties. Several leaders had brought this to the notice of the Government, following which the Revenue Department had directed the respective District Administration, to focus on expediting the disposal of the cases.

Taluk wise, following number of cases have been disposed: Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar Court – Total No. of cases received – 2,678, No. of cases disposed – 2,559, pending cases – 119; T. Narasipur Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received – 1,560, No. of cases disposed- 1,483, pending cases- 77; Sargur Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received – 145, No. of cases disposed – 129, pending cases – 16; Saligrama Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received – 524, No. of cases disposed – 495, pending cases – 29; Periyapatna Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received- 545, No. of cases disposed – 498, pending cases – 47; Nanjangud Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received- 1,281, No. of cases disposed – 1,189, pending cases – 92; K.R. Nagar Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received – 218, No. of cases disposed – 208, pending cases – 10; Hunsur Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received – 904, No. of cases disposed – 868, pending cases – 36; H.D. Kote Tahsildar Court – No. of cases received – 461, No. of cases disposed – 413, pending cases- 48.

Mysuru Special AC Court – No. of cases received – 503, No. of cases disposed – 325, pending cases – 178; Hunsur Special AC Court – No. of cases received – 201, No. of cases disposed – 81, pending cases – 120.

Mysuru AC Court – No. of cases received – 3,014, No. of cases disposed – 2,769, pending cases- 245; Hunsur AC Court – No. of cases received – 1,692, No. of cases disposed – 1,428, pending cases – 264. Mysuru DC Special Court – No. of cases received – 248, No. of cases disposed – 201, pending cases- 47.

The Courts in the district hearing revenue related cases is disposing off most of the cases, after taking a serious view of the complaints received. This has benefited majority of the farmers. —G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysuru DC

The grave errors committed by the Computer Operator in the matters related to change in khata and other issues, are being rectified, when the issues are raised at the Tahsildar’s Court. In the next level, the aggrieved parties appeal to the AC’s Court, which functions in a rather sluggish pace. The prolonged delay is caused, when the matter reaches DC’s Court. If the cases are filed at the Civil Courts, the plaintiffs have to wait for years for the Court to take up the matter for trial. The system should change. —Attahalli Devaraj, farmer leader