SSLC exam at 133 centres in district from tomorrow

March 20, 2025

Mysuru: With the SSLC Examination (2024-25) of Karnataka State Board set to commence from tomorrow (Mar. 21), all preparations are underway in the city and district for ensuring smooth conduct of the exam.

As many as 39,103 students from the district, including 465 private and 734 repeater students will be appearing for the exam, which concludes on Apr. 4.

DDPI S.T. Javaregowda said that the exam will be held at a total of 133 centres across the district, including 35 in Mysuru city alone. Pointing out that CCTV cameras have been installed at all exam halls as well as in the strong room where the question papers are kept, for preventing any malpractices or irregularities, he said that a Master Room has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office for monitoring the conduct of the exam.

“The exam will commence with first language paper tomorrow and conclude with third language paper on Apr. 4. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all the exam days,” he said adding out of the 39,103 students appearing for the exam, 19,114 are girls.

Pointing out that the routes for delivering question papers to the exam papers at the taluk levels have been specified, he said that the question papers will be transported only in designated vehicles to the exam centres under tight Police security.

“As many as 633 staff have been deputed for the conduct of exams in the district. Every exam centre will have a Chief Superintendent and enough staff have been assigned to all the centres. This apart, there will be tight Police security around all the exam centres and Health personnel will be deployed around the centres for meeting any medical emergencies. The officials have been directed to ensure civic amenities such as drinking water, toilets etc., at all the centres. Each Education Block will have a flying squad for preventing any exam malpractices”, he said adding that the KSRTC will provide free bus service to students appearing for the exam. He further said that the respective Head Masters and the SDMC members have been instructed to make vehicle arrangements for students in areas where there are no bus facility.

Ahead of the exam, teachers were seen marking the roll number of students today at exam centres.

DDPI S.T. Javaregowda visited some of the exam centres in the city and district for checking the arrangements.