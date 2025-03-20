Students can take up exams after discharge from hospital: DC

March 20, 2025

Mandya: Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara announced yesterday that arrangements will be made for 22 Meghalaya students and 14 local students of Gokul Educational Institution, Malavalli, who are recovering from food poisoning, to take their exams after being discharged from the hospital.

Presiding over a meeting on the students’ health, Dr. Kumara stated that the 22 Meghalaya students, studying in Classes 1 to 9, will be handed over to the District Child Protection Unit upon recovery. They will be accommodated at a child care home and provided with meals recommended by medical experts.

The Education Department has been instructed to facilitate the examination process for both the Meghalaya and local students. For SSLC students, arrangements will be made to allow them to take Exam-1 with medical clearance and parental consent. If that is not feasible, they will be allowed to appear for Exam-2.

Once their treatment is complete, the Meghalaya students will be transferred to the District Child Protection Unit. Officials appointed by the Meghalaya Government, along with the children’s parents, can take custody of them by submitting identity proof, such as Aadhaar cards and providing a written request.

Ensuring accountability

Additionally, Dr. Kumara directed the Education Department to investigate and secure the documents submitted during the Meghalaya students’ admission to Gokul Educational Institution to ensure accountability.

He warned of strict action against Government schools found serving outside food to students. Nodal Officers will be appointed to oversee residential schools managed by the Departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes and Minorities.

ZP CEO K.R. Nandini cautioned that disciplinary action will be taken against schools encouraging outsiders to bring food during midday meals.

She sought details regarding the officers and staff responsible for approving and renewing Gokul Institution’s licence, emphasising the need for strict compliance with guidelines during both the issuance and renewal of licences for private educational institutions.

District Child Protection Officer Rashmi stated that staff have been appointed to monitor the health of the hospitalised children. Due to space constraints at Bala Mandira, arrangements have been made to accommodate the boys in an adjacent building.

The meeting was attended by SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Meghalaya Education Department officials Peter Sun and Rudy Kriel, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sumitra and Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department, Rajamurthy, along with other authorities.