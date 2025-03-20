Echo of Malavalli food poisoning case: Meghalaya officials camp in Mandya; seek thorough probe  

March 20, 2025

Mandya: Following the tragic incident at Gokul Educational Institution in T. Kagepura, Malavalli Taluk, where two children from Meghalaya — Khrehlang Khongtani (13) and Nyamo Banti (13) — died and over 30 others fell ill after consuming leftover Holi celebration food, officials from the Meghalaya Government have been camping in Mandya district.

As directed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Cyril V. Diengdoh, Commissioner and Secretary of the General Administration Department, along with Education Department officials Peter Sun and Rudy Kriel, visited Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital, Malavalli Hospital and Gokul Educational Institution to gather information.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara and SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi accompanied them during the visits. After collecting the necessary details, Cyril Diengdoh returned to Meghalaya yesterday, while Peter Sun and Rudy Kriel remained in Mandya.

Cyril Diengdoh stated, “The students are recovering. Four of them are undergoing treatment in the ICU. The Mandya District Administration and doctors are ensuring that the students receive the necessary treatment.”

He added, “As directed by the Meghalaya CM, we have visited Mandya and gathered all information about the ailing students. The Meghalaya Government will provide compensation to the families of the deceased students. It is unfortunate that two children, who had come here for education, have lost their lives.”

No proper licencing

Meghalaya officials questioned the DC and SP regarding Gokul Educational Institution’s authorisation to educate students from other States and inquired about the institution’s operational history. It was revealed that Gokul Educational Institution lacks proper licencing. Authorities are investigating the source of the Holi feast, where the food was prepared, and whether Holi colours were mixed into the food or if expired ingredients were used — potential factors contributing to the tragedy. Mandya officials assured the Meghalaya delegation that a thorough investigation is underway.

It was also disclosed that the Meghalaya students were admitted to the institution during the 2022-23 academic year, with 13 students in one batch and 11 in the second batch.

Additionally, Cyril Diengdoh requested DC Dr. Kumara to ensure proper verification, such as Aadhaar Card checks, for parents arriving from Meghalaya to collect their children. He also urged the administration to make arrangements for the children’s safe return home and ensure they are allowed to sit for their examinations.