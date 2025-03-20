Power dearer by 36 paise from Apr. 1

March 20, 2025

Price hike in every sector is Congress Government’s guarantee, says BJP

Bengaluru: Residents of Karnataka, already grappling with rising bus and metro fares and soaring prices of daily essentials, were hit with another financial blow as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) this morning announced a 36 paise per unit hike in electricity tariffs, effective from Apr. 1.

The hike is intended to cover pension and gratuity expenses for employees of electricity transmission companies and ESComs.

While the public has strongly opposed the increase, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil defended the move, claiming it would not impact the general public. He also dismissed concerns that the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme had caused financial strain on the State.

It may be recalled that KERC had sought public opinion before making its decision. However, despite strong objections from consumers and businesses, KERC approved the hike. ESComs had also pushed for a three-year, one-time tariff revision to ensure pricing stability.

The increase is expected to hit SMEs hard, as many businesses rely heavily on electricity. Higher tariffs will raise production costs, potentially leading to inflated prices for goods and services.

BJP slams Congress Government

The tariff hike has sparked criticism from Opposition parties and consumer rights groups, who argue that instead of providing relief, the Government is further burdening citizens.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra lashed out at the Congress Government, accusing it of guaranteeing price hikes in every sector instead of offering relief as promised during elections. He argued that while the Government claims to provide free electricity, it offsets the benefit by raising tariffs.

He labelled Congress administration as ineffective and vowed that the BJP would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly and stage protests against the Government’s policies.