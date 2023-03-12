Good infrastructure creates new opportunities for progress: Modi

March 12, 2023

‘Congress busy in digging grave for PM but Modi is busy in enhancing lives of poor’

Mandya: Addressing a massive gathering in Mandya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Double engine Govt’s aim is to repay your love in the form of ‘Vikas’ of the State. “In the last few days, people are talking about the Expressway and pictures are also viral on social media. The youth of the country are elated about the project. All these projects will pave way for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas.’ I congratulate you for all these connectivity projects,” he said.

The state-of-the-art road infrastructure projects being launched today in Karnataka will boost connectivity across the State and strengthen economic growth. Initiatives like ‘Bharatmala’ and ‘SagarMala’ are transforming India’s landscape. Infrastructure brings employment, investment and means of new business avenues for the State, he said.

Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities of Karnataka. Both have their own emphasis, one is known for its technology whereas the other is known for its tradition. It was important to connect these two cities with technology and infrastructure, the PM added. “Whenever there is a discussion about infrastructure, then the names of two great figures remain leading, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

In the last nine years, houses were made for over 3 crore poor people under which lakhs of houses were made in Karnataka. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has also been provided to 40 lakh families in

Karnataka, the PM said.

“Congress is busy in digging the grave for PM but Modi is busy in enhancing lives of the poor. From 2013-14 onwards, Rs. 17,000 crores of ethanol have been purchased from the sugar mills and this money has reached the sugarcane farmers. Irrigation projects which were pending for decades in the country are being completed at a fast pace through the Upper Bhadra Project,” the PM added.