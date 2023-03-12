Mandya turns saffron for PM Modi’s visit

March 12, 2023

Mandya: Mandya, the sugar bowl of Karnataka transformed into a saffron district with BJP and saffron flags flying over its streets to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi’s visit to Mandya is likely to give the BJP Government in the State a much-needed vigour in the lead-up to the Assembly elections in 2023. Four giant welcome arches — Sir M. Visvesvaraya Mahadwara, Kempegowda Mahadwara, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Mahadwara and Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahadwara — have been erected.

The Mandya town and the district areas where the Expressway passes have been done up with BJP flags and welcome hoardings. The BJP activists along with workers were seen busy late last night installing party flags and welcome hoardings on every square or circle which apparently have done up aptly for the welcome of the Prime Minister.

Supporters have erected huge hoardings with party flags and posters depicting PM Modi and other senior party leaders. According to reports in the ruling BJP the Prime Minister’s visit is expected to propel party members of the saffron party as well as Hindu activists to get on a poll campaigning mode to win over people of Mandya, a Vokkaliga heartland, using the plank of development.

Interestingly, social media campaigns have been doing rounds for a week or so to woo people. A party supporter said, “This is just a matter of only one more day, after the rally is over, we will remove everything and everything would be normal.” Besides, hoardings and arches highlighting centrally sponsored schemes too have been erected, he added.

He said that everything was being done for an important event. “We do such things in our houses before a happy occasion. Likewise, we are decorating the town for an important function as our PM is visiting us,” he said.