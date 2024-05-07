Zero tolerance for such people… State Govt. should act: PM Modi
May 7, 2024

New Delhi: In his first-ever comments on the sexual assault allegations against MP Prajwal Revanna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised a policy of “zero tolerance” towards such individuals. During an interview with a private TV channel, he also criticised the Congress party, questioning the timing of the release of the videos.

Modi characterised the issue as a matter of law and order. He stated, “If such an incident occurred in Bengal, then the Bengal Government would be accountable. If it happened in Gujarat, then the Gujarat Government bears responsibility… if it occurred in Karnataka, then it falls upon the Karnataka Government to take appropriate action.”

Expressing his stance, Modi reiterated, “As far as Modi is concerned, as far as BJP is concerned, and as far as our Constitution is concerned, I firmly believe that there must be zero tolerance for such individuals. Stringent punishment should be meted out using all available legal options.”

Highlighting the extensive collection of videos, the Prime Minister suggested that the timeline of events extends beyond the tenure of the BJP Government in Karnataka. He noted that the sheer volume of videos, spanning beyond a single day, indicates that they were likely gathered during the period when JD(S) was in alliance with the Congress.

“These videos were amassed during their time in power and strategically released during elections, following significant voter turnout from the Vokkaliga community,” he remarked. Additionally, Modi pointed out that the videos surfaced after the accused had left the country, raising suspicions regarding the timing and intentions behind their release.

Expressing scepticism, Modi questioned why authorities did not maintain surveillance or inform the Central government about the accused’s departure.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of ensuring the accused’s return to face charges. “We must ensure his return and take stringent action against him, without any hesitation,” Modi said.

