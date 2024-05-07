DKS mastermind behind pen drive leak: BJP leader

May 7, 2024

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi primary target; CM directed SIT on who should be arrested’

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) has been accused of orchestrating the leaking of alleged pen drives purportedly belonging to Hassan MP and Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

This accusation was made by advocate and BJP leader from Hassan, Devarajegowda, during a press conference held in Bengaluru, yesterday. “The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State Government to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna is politically influenced and the Congress Government was trying to fix me,” he said.

Gowda stated, “The mastermind behind the pen drive case is D.K. Shivakumar. I was offered a Cabinet Minister’s post through former MP L.R. Shivaramegowda.” He alleged that BJP leader Shivaramegowda facilitated a call connecting him to Shivakumar. However, he declined to divulge further details regarding the telephone conversation between himself and Shivakumar.

“Shivaramegowda pressured me not to implicate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The Congress Government has arrested JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna. Now, the aim is to undermine the BJP’s position in the State. H.D. Kumaraswamy is also in their crosshairs. Additionally, they attempted to implicate me in this matter,” he said.

Modi primary target

Expressing scepticism towards the ongoing investigation led by the SIT, Devarajegowda declared his intention to escalate the matter to the CBI, alleging discrepancies between the videos he possesses and those that have been released.

“IPS officer Suman D. Pennekar asked me to retract my statement given to the SIT against Shivakumar, which I refused to do,” Devarajegowda said.

“Shivakumar is the central figure in this pen drive incident. I have details regarding the creation of the pen drive and the involvement of Congress candidate Shreyas Patel from Hassan,” asserted Devarajegowda.

He also refrained from disclosing the allegations made before the SIT. Gowda advocated for either the CBI or a committee headed by a retired High Court Justice to investigate the case. He alleged that Prajwal’s former car driver Karthik is being shielded by Shivakumar.

Gowda voiced concerns about being designated as accused number 1 by the SIT for circulating the videos, as he rejected the offer made by Shivakumar. Furthermore, he alleged that CM Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting of Police officers last Sunday and directed them on who should be arrested.