It’s Siddaramaiah Investigation Team, alleges H.D. Kumaraswamy

May 7, 2024

‘Police officers distributed pen drives across Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and Hassan’

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) convened a press conference in Bengaluru this morning to address the circulation of ‘obscene videos’ implicating Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and the concerns over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation methods.

It’s not a ‘Special Investigation Team’; it’s a ‘Siddaramaiah Investigation Team’ and ‘Shivakumar Investigation Team,” he said, criticising the way the investigation is being conducted.

“I am deeply troubled by this reprehensible incident, which has no place in our society. On April 21st, a pen drive was distributed throughout the State, facilitated by Police officers. This distribution deliberately targeted areas such as Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, and Hassan,” the former CM stated.

“Hassan JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna’s election agent, Poornachandra, lodged a complaint with the Hassan DC and Police on Apr. 22. On the night of Apr. 21, at 8 pm, an individual named Naveen Gowda tweeted about watching videos involving Prajwal Revanna. I am not here to defend the content of those videos. The law must proceed as necessary, and appropriate punishment must be meted out. There is no question of protecting anyone, regardless of their status,” HDK emphasised.

Lack of action by RO

Expressing dismay over the lack of action from the Police and the Returning Officer (RO), Kumaraswamy stressed the importance of transparency in investigating those responsible for sharing videos and pen drive.

“A complaint was filed against Naveen Gowda, Karthik Gowda, Chetan, and Puttaraju. Despite filing an FIR on Apr. 21, no action has been taken against any of them. On Apr. 26, the RO responded and closed the complaint,” he lamented.

“No action has been taken by the Police or RO thus far. During the voting process, the CM repeatedly asserted that H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) candidates were bound to lose. JD(S) would suffer defeat,” Kumaraswamy concluded, highlighting the apparent lack of accountability and urgency in addressing the issue.

“The truth must come to light. D.K. Shivakumar had previously remarked that ‘Kumaraswamy, you cannot win.’ Despite the conclusion of the elections’ second phase on Apr. 26, no action has been taken against anyone. On Apr. 26, a letter was addressed to the CM by Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, highlighting the involvement of powerful leaders,” he said.

“On Apr. 28, a complaint was drafted and typed in Bengaluru, then sent to Holenarasipura where an FIR was lodged. There are no issues with that. Consequently, the CM promptly formed the SIT,” the former CM narrated the timeline of events.