SIT took woman from kin’s house, not from farm house: S.R. Mahesh

May 7, 2024

Kidnap case against MLA H.D. Revanna

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh has raised concerns about the investigation conducted by SIT tasked with probing the ongoing sex scandal involving MP Prajwal Revanna.

During a press conference held at a private hotel in the city this morning, Mahesh criticised the SIT’s actions, stating, “The alleged rescue of a woman who was working as a house help in MLA H.D. Revanna’s house and was purportedly abused by Prajwal Revanna appears to be a staged drama orchestrated by the SIT, under the direction of the State Government.”

He continued, “The SIT has claimed that the woman was rescued from Rajagopal Estate, a farm house owned by H.D. Revanna in Hunsur, alleging that she was locked inside the house. However, contrary to their claims, the woman was taken from her relative’s place (on Karigowda Road) in Hunsur. She had been staying with her relatives while the SIT, along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, falsely asserted that she was confined within the Rajagopal Estate.”

Mahesh’s statements highlighted discrepancies in the SIT’s narrative and raised doubts about the authenticity of their investigation into the scandal.

“Let the SIT and the Police make public the call record details and the mobile tower locations related to the rescue operations. The truth will inevitably surface. In reality, the SIT has orchestrated an elaborate charade to implicate and arrest H.D. Revanna. I challenge the SIT to substantiate their claim that the woman was rescued from Rajagopal Estate. Should my assertions be proven unfounded, I am prepared to relinquish my political career,” Mahesh declared.

“If indeed the woman in question was rescued from a kidnap, why did the SIT fail to promptly present her before a magistrate immediately? Why there was a delay? The news of her purported rescue made headlines in national media even before a case was formally registered. Who is orchestrating this? It appears that many officers within the SIT are merely acting as puppets of the Congress Government,” Mahesh remarked.