Appoint Rohini Sindhuri as Investigating Officer to probe land grabbing

June 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has urged the State Government to appoint former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, Rohini Sindhuri as an Investigating Officer (IO) to look into complaints of land grabbing in and around Mysuru city which was brought to light by her recently.

“I will be meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar in Bengaluru in next two to three days and request them to appoint Rohini as Investigating Officer for at least six months to probe land grabbing at various places in Mysuru,” he told reporters.

The MLC speaking to the press after meeting the new Deputy Commissioner this morning said, “I have requested the incumbent DC to implement all the four orders issued by the previous DC with immediate effect. Structures are not allowed to come up in buffer zones, which is within 75 meters from a lake bed but then they do, this illegality has to be probed.”

The MLC regretted that of late, real estate has become an industry. “I want to know what industry both S.R. Mahesh and H.V. Rajeev run? To how many people the duo have given employment? I have demanded the incumbent DC to study and implement T.M. Vijay Bhaskar Report pertaining to large-scale land grabbing in Mysuru,” he said.