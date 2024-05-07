Drop Dy.CM Shivakumar from Cabinet or let him resign: GTD

May 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst escalating political tensions surrounding the sex scandal and controversial dissemination of compromising videos, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), along with former Minister S.R. Mahesh, have called for resignation of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), alleging his involvement in mass distribution of the pen drives and tarnishing the reputation of women.

“Either CM Siddaramaiah must dismiss DKS from the Cabinet or Shivakumar must step down. We demand a judicial inquiry led by a sitting High Court (HC) Judge, as we lack confidence in Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the Siddaramaiah Government. We believe and all the shreds of evidence establish the fact that the SIT is influenced by the CM and his deputy,” the leaders said at a press conference at a private hotel in city this morning.

“We will organise Statewide protests against Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah tomorrow (May 8) to condemn their conspiracy aimed at decimating the JD(S). Both the CM and his deputy are complicit in this deep-rooted controversy. Why did they delay the investigation upon learning about the existence of these videos? Their inaction indicates a calculated move, as they were aware that the Congress party would risk losing Vokkaliga votes if the case was investigated earlier,” they accused.

Meanwhile, the truth behind the release of the compromising videos, which expose the identities of the women involved, remains shrouded in mystery.

“Developments till now indicate that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy have no role to play in the scandal. Rather it is Deputy CM Shivakumar who is directly involved in the dissemination of thousands of pen drives in Hassan and Old Mysore region two or three days before the Apr. 26 voting day. It is mastermind Shivakumar who funded the pen drive creation and dissemination to finish the JD(S) with the tactical support of CM Siddaramaiah,” GTD said.

“The SIT has not so far investigated the people who made the pen drives, who disseminated them by further making copies of over 2,900 videos purportedly carrying visuals of sexual exploitation by Prajwal Revanna. We demand a comprehensive CBI probe into all aspects of the investigation, as the SIT appears to be solely focused on apprehending political leaders rather than addressing the root cause of the issue,” he said.

“Additionally, SIT officers have been openly intimidating leaders from other political parties. If the Congress Government harbours any reservations about a CBI investigation, we propose that the case be investigated and overseen by a sitting High Court Judge,” GTD insisted.

GTD and S.R. Mahesh were accompanied by former MLAs K. Mahadev, M. Ashwin Kumar, former Mayor R. Lingappa and others