Prelude to padayatra demanding Mekedatu Project: DKS performs pujas at Talacauvery

December 24, 2021

Kushalnagar: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) visited Talacauvery in Kodagu this morning to offer traditional pujas to the birthplace of River Cauvery.

Before going to Talacauvery, the Congress leader visited the Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala where he sprinkled the holy water on him as per tradition. He prayed at Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple and then proceeded towards Talacauvery where he was accorded a traditional welcome. Priests performed the rituals at the holy Kundike.

Rousing reception

DKS arrived in Madikeri last night at 10 pm and was given a rousing reception at Koppa Gate that borders Mysuru and Kodagu in Kushalnagar. Seeing the crowd shouting slogans, the Congress leader opened the sunroof of his vehicle and greeted the crowd with folded hands. Flower petals were showered on him by an ecstatic crowd.

Picture shows the Congress leader at Talacauvery.

The KPCC President, who tore up the copy of the Anti-Conversion Bill at the Assembly session in Belagavi on Tuesday, skipped the debate in the House yesterday. In the evening, he headed to Kodagu from his Bengaluru residence.

Shivakumar’s visit to Kodagu now holds significance as he plans to cash-in on the victory margin obtained in the recently held MLC elections. Congress candidate Dr. Manthar Gowda lost by a small margin to BJP’s Suja Kushalappa. Kodagu has been a traditional BJP voter and this small victory margin has boosted the confidence of the party workers.

The KPCC President was accompanied by party Working President and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, Legal Cell President A.S. Ponnanna, MLC Veena Achaiah, Dr. Manthar Gowda, President of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Kodagu Congress President Dharmaja Uthappa and party leaders K.P. Chandrakala and Chandramouli.

Later speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that the Mekedatu Project will benefit both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In the Last 16 years, 104 tmcft of water has flown into the Bay of Bengal and with Mekedatu, Karnataka was planning to utilise the water that is being wasted, he said.

“When there is less rainfall, the entire Cauvery water can be stored in respective dams by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the Mekedatu dam will be built to safeguard the interests of Karnataka. Even power can be generated through the project that will also help in providing drinking water to large barren areas,” he said.

The project will be beneficial to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring State should realise the benefits. Even the Supreme Court has said many times that drinking water projects should not be stalled. “We have decided to launch a 10-day padayatra on Jan. 9 pressing for the Mekedatu project and it will not be a political movement. As a prelude to Mekedatu padayatra, I have come to Talacauvery today to perform pujas,” Shivakumar said.