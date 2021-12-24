Massive rally to ban MES

December 24, 2021

Mysuru: Thousands of people took part in the massive rally organised by Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha, in association with a host of other organisations and associations in city this morning, in protest against the destruction of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Statue, defacing a portrait of Basaveshwara and burning of Kannada flag by activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi recently.

The bike rally which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, passed through Town Hall, Gandhi Square, Dufferin Clock Tower, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and Vinoba Road, before reaching the DC’s Office, where they staged a demonstration and submitted a memorandum.

The rally, featured a statue of Sangolli Rayanna, a bust of Basaveshwara and an idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, carried on three separate vehicles. The rally was accompanied by folk troupes and protestors held Kannada flags and placards condemning the activities of MES.

The protestors from different parts of the district had arrived in two-wheelers, four wheelers and other public transport vehicles, with Kannada flags tied to almost all the vehicles. The rally presented a picture of a sea of Kannada flags as it passed through the Central Business District and all along the route to the DC’s Office.

Pointing out that Sangolli Rayanna was a great freedom warrior who was not limited to any caste, language or region, the protestors said that the destruction of his statue was an insult to crores of Kannadigas. Strongly condemning the defacing of Basavanna’s portrait, they said that Basavanna was a 12th century reformer, who strove for ending caste and gender discrimination in the society. They also strongly condemned the burning of Kannada flag by MES activists, which is an insult to crores of Kannadigas.

Accusing the MES of spreading disharmony and hatred between Kannadigas and Marathis through its divisive and nefarious activities, the protestors sought a complete ban on MES, as such an action alone can bring the MES to its knees. They also wanted the MES activists in Belagavi to be externed at the earliest in order to bring long-lasting peace in Belagavi.

After the rally reached the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the protestors held a demonstration, where they raised slogans condemning MES and hailing Sangolli Rayanna, Basavanna and ‘Kannadambe.’ Later, a memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, which sought bringing the culprits to book and a total ban on MES.

City’s Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, Gandhinagar’s Urilingi Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji and Kaginele Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya, former ZP Presidents K. Marigowda and B.M. Ramu, Corporator J. Gopi, former Karnataka Women’s Commission Chairpersons Manjula Manasa, writer Manasa, activist K.S. Bhagawan, leaders S.R. Ravi, Bank Puttaswamy, K.S. Shivaramu, Mohankumar Gowda, Gandhanahalli Hemanth Kumar and a host of other leaders representing different organisations took part in the rally.