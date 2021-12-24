Encroachment clearance drive continues…: MUDA reclaims layout land worth Rs. 170 cr.

December 24, 2021

Mysuru: After reclaiming land worth Rs. 100 crore meant to form Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Layout last Saturday at Basavanahalli village, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) today reclaimed land worth Rs. 170 crore, also at Basavanahalli, in an early morning operation. Over 6.14 acres land that had been encroached, is now back with MUDA.

In a press release, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh has stated that the land is located in Basavanahalli Sy.No. 123/1, Mysuru Taluk, Kasaba Hobli and MUDA had acquired the land to form Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Second Phase layout.

While acquiring the land and to pay compensation, MUDA faced a roadblock as some of the property owners did not produce valid documents for the grant of money. As such, MUDA had deposited Rs. 4,93,551 in the Court. People claiming ownership over the land were not the actual owners. But instead, they had occupied Government land.

Following MUDA’s move to acquire land, people claiming to be land owners approached the High Court. The Court, however, ruled in favour of MUDA and this morning the drive was conducted to clear encroachments with Police protection.

Illegal structures that had come up on the land were demolished and signboards were erected indicating that it is MUDA property. MUDA plans to form Vijayanagar 4th Stage Second Phase with 35 40’x60’ sites, 19 30’x40’, 64 20’x30’ and 45 sites of bigger dimensions.

MUDA Superintending Engineer Shankar, Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan and Executive Engineers Mohan and Sathyanarayana Joshi, Zonal Officers K.R. Mahesh, Ravindrakumar, Kiran, Shivanna, Nagesh and Ravishankar (electrical) supervised the operation.