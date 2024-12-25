Move to rename KRS Road after CM Siddaramaiah triggers debate

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: A Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) proposal to rename a stretch of KRS Road, from Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple to the Royal Inn Junction, as “Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’ has sparked strong opposition.

The initiative, based on a suggestion by Chamaraja Congress MLA K. Harishgowda, was approved during an MCC meeting on Nov. 22. Subsequently, the proposal was sent to the Mysuru DC for clearance. After his approval, the MCC published a public notice on Dec. 13, inviting feedback within 30 days.

The renaming aims to acknowledge Siddaramaiah’s contributions to healthcare facilities on this road during his previous tenure as CM — Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, the District Hospital, the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and the Trauma Care Centre.

An insult, says JD(S)

The JD(S) has strongly condemned the proposal, citing that Siddaramaiah is the prime accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case and is currently under investigation by the Lokayukta Police.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the JD(S) stated: “There is no elected board in the MCC. The officials appointed by the Congress government have decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah as they are indebted to him.” The party further alleged that naming a road after the “corrupt” Chief Minister involved in the MUDA scam is a “betrayal and insult” to the historic city of Mysuru and the State.

Legal action warned

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, whose complaint led to the registration of the MUDA site allotment case, emphasised the historical importance of the road.

Speaking to reporters, Krishna criticised the MCC’s decision, stating, “Officials have unilaterally decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah, who is an accused in the MUDA case, despite lacking the authority to do so. Many citizens have voiced their objections, and I am also pursuing legal action against this. If the proposal is not withdrawn, we will challenge it in the High Court and seek action against the officials involved.”

Written objection

Bhanu Mohan, President of the Environmental Protection Committee, has also strongly opposed the proposal, submitting a written objection to the MCC Executive Engineer. She argued that Siddaramaiah is facing multiple corruption allegations including the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.

“Naming a road after him sends a damaging message to society. Only after Siddaramaiah is acquitted should this proposal even be considered,” she insisted.

It is the historical ‘Princess Road’

This road holds great historical heritage significance. The stretch from Vartha Bhavan Circle to the Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis (PKTB) Sanatorium is currently known as “Princess Road,” named after Princess Krishnajammanni and Princess Cheluvajammanni.

It is a landmark route, beginning near the Railway Museum and passing by notable sites such as Vani Vilas Water Works, Cheluvamba Mansion (now CFTRI), Akashvani (All India Radio), and the residence of M.H. Krishna Iyengar — the scholar who decoded the Halmidi Shasana (inscription). Further along is the PKTB Sanatorium, Asia’s first tuberculosis hospital, established in 1923 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.