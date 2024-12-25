Fusion of Music & Art at Palace

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: The fusion of flute and violin concert, along with rendition of Hindustani classical music, captivated music connoisseurs, at the premises of Mysore Palace on Tuesday.

The Mysore Palace Board has organised cultural programmes, as part of the Winter Festival (Magi Utsava), that unfolded on Dec. 21, with the flower show.

While the music lovers swooned under the flow of music, art cognoscenti were treated to the genius of renowned artist Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat, who with his stroke of brush, created paintings of Goddess Mahakali, Radha and Krishna.

Picture shows artist Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat painting a portrait of Goddess Mahakali alongside the music concert as Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya looks on.

The Geya dance ballet recreated the childhood of Lord Krishna, that has been penned under the title ‘Sri Krishna Leela Vibhuti’ by D.V. Gundappa (DVG)

The flute concert of Shadaj Godkhindi and violin concert of Apoorva Krishna, brought back the magic of all-time hit film song ‘Roja Janeman…’ from ‘Roja’ film, ably supported by the percussionists playing drums, mridanga and keyboard.

The blend of violin and flute in ‘Pahadi’ raga, followed by the musical of ‘Moodala Maneya Muttina Neerina Erakava Hoyda…’ was applauded by the gathering.

Siddartha Belmannu, who presented Hindustani classical music concert, sang ‘Bhavani Sridevi Narayani …’ By the time, the rendition of the song was completed, artist Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat had drawn a painting of 10-headed Mahakali, with 10 hands and legs, creating a sense of devotion among the gathering.

It was followed by another ‘Krishna Nee Begane Baaro…’ in Yamuna Kalyani raga by Siddartha Belmannu and painting of Radha and Krishna, by Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat.

An ensemble of 40 artistes presented Geya dance ballet, under the leadership of Vidushi Dr. Nagalakshmi Nagarajan of Champaka Academy. Dr. Nagalakshmi Nagarajan as Lord Sri Krishna won over the art lovers with her scintillating performance.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya and other dignitaries were present.