Christmas Eve celebrations by Mysore Hope Centre

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: Mysore Hope Centre, a multilingual congregation of several hundred members, hosted its annual Christmas Eve celebration at Jaganmohan Palace Auditorium in city on Dec. 24.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was the chief guest. BJP Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas was the guest of honour.

The congregation celebrated Christ’s birth under the theme, “The Light has Come” based on John’s Gospel 1:6-12 & 8:12. Several carols in various languages were sung, including a Bharatanatyam worship song adding fervour to the celebration. A shadow dance was performed which meaningfully communicated the journey of Christ’s birth.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said Christmas brings all people together and Mysuru being a historical place, it allows freedom of worship. He also lit the first candle as the congregation worshipped in singing “Silent Night, Holy Night.”

Mysore Hope Centre serves the city through its weekly ou reaches to street dwellers and those in the hospitals. Their mission is to Live like Christ, Love like Christ did, and Lead like Christ.