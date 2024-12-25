X-mas celebrated in city

December 25, 2024

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras leads midnight mass

Mysuru: Pomp and gaiety marked the celebrations of Christmas Festival today in various parts of the city. Several Churches, including St. Philomena’s Church on Ashoka Road, were specially decorated for the occasion, drawing the faithful in large numbers for the masses conducted in Kannada, English and Tamil languages.

Apostolic Administrator of Mysore Diocese and Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras led the prayers heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, at St. Philomena’s Church yesterday midnight.

Several rituals, mainly Bali Puja, was conducted at the crack of midnight, with the devotees singing songs in remembrance of the Jesus Christ, as Bernard Moras placed the idol of Jesus Christ in the specially built crib in the Church premises. The lamp was lit on the occasion, followed by a special message to mark the occasion, in the presence of Parish Priest Staney D’Almeida.

This morning, from 6 am onwards, mass prayers were conducted in Kannada, English and Tamil languages. Similarly, the masses will be conducted in the evening hours too.

Following the Christmas vacation, tourists were seen descending on St. Philomena’s Church, which is also a prominent tourist spot, revelling in the festive mood.

Similarly, St. Bartholomew’s Church, Wesley Church near Sub-urban Bus Stand, CSI Hardwicke Church in Lakshmipuram, Infant Jesus Cathedral on Hunsur Road, Sawday Memorial Church in Tilak Nagar, Yesu Karunalaya Church at Karunapura, Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Srirampura and R.S. Naidu Nagar, have been specially decorated with illumination lights.

The spurt in vehicle movement, especially in the heart of city, contributing to increasing traffic density during vacations, gave a tough time for the Police to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.