Darshan visits Kamakshi Hospital for medical test

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: Days after being granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the Renukaswamy murder case, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa visited Kamakshi Hospital at Kuvempunagar here to undergo a medical examination yesterday. Darshan was examined by well-known Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Ajay Hegde.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Ajay Hegde said, the actor was suffering from L5 S1 disc prolapse due to which he had slight weakness in his left leg.

“We are thinking about evaluating the actor in a conservative method. However, he has been administered with epidural and nerve block injections. On an earlier occasion, Darshan had suffered a similar issue while shooting for a movie. However, the medical condition subsided and we are hoping that the existing condition will also subside,” the doctor said.

“While Darshan is open for any treatment, his main concern is whether he would be able to perform the stunts once he commences shooting for the movie if he is operated upon,” said Dr. Ajay Hegde.

Mentioning that Darshan would be coming for another review in some days, Dr. Ajay Hegde mentioned that the actor had been advised to undergo drug therapy and physiotherapy.

Meanwhile, on hearing about their favourite actor’s visit to the hospital, a large number of his fans assembled in front of Kamakshi Hospital to have a glimpse of Darshan, who has been maintaining a low profile since his release from the Ballari jail. People were seen screaming his name.

Soon after undergoing the medical examination, Darshan left for his farmhouse on T. Narasipur Road where he has been staying ever since the Court permitted him to visit Mysuru for 15 days.

It may be recalled that the actor, before being granted regular bail by the Karnataka High Court, was granted interim bail on medical grounds to undergo treatment for his medical condition. Following this, he was released from Ballari jail and was admitted to BGS Hospital in Kengeri near Bengaluru and later discharged.

The High Court, which granted bail to the actor on Dec. 13, had laid down the condition not to travel beyond the Court’s jurisdiction. Following this, Darshan’s advocates moved the 57th CCH Court seeking four-week permission for the actor to stay in Mysuru. However, the Court granted only 15 days permission till Jan. 5, 2025.