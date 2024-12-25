December 25, 2024

Rs. 260 crore DPR underway to ensure continuous water supply to all Wards: MCC Commissioner

Mysuru: Mysuru city is poised for uninterrupted water supply as the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a 24×7 drinking water system is being prepared, with the project expected to be completed in the next 2-3 years.

At a progress review meeting chaired by District in-Charge Secretary S. Selvakumar at the Zilla Panchayat Hall yesterday, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff disclosed the details. A DPR is also being prepared for constructing a 300 MLD (Million Litres Per Day) Wastewater Treatment Plant, with discussions ongoing for World Bank aid.

Currently, Mysuru receives 320 MLD of water, of which 220-230 MLD is supplied. At present, only five Wards benefit from a 24×7 water supply.

A Rs. 260 crore DPR is being developed to ensure continuous water supply across all city Wards. Shariff emphasised that this ambitious project will make 24×7 water a reality citywide within the stipulated timeline.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff also noted that Mysuru generates 550 tonnes of waste daily, of which 150 tonnes are processed. Thanks to the 90% segregation of dry and wet waste, processing has become more efficient.

Accountability on Government funds

District In-charge Secretary Selvakumar issued a stern warning to officials, stating they would be held accountable if Government-released funds were returned unused. He stressed the importance of judicious utilisation of grants while ensuring funds are used solely for their intended purposes.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer K.B. Prabhuswamy provided updates on the allocation and utilisation of Central and State funds under various projects and tenders invited for ongoing works.

Smart classes in 49 high schools

DDPI S.T. Javaregowda announced that a Rs. 1.58 crore tender has been invited for implementing smart classes in 49 Government High Schools across the district, with the project set for completion by January.

Joint Director of Agriculture Ravi highlighted farmers’ reluctance to construct farm ponds due to a lower subsidy rate of 40 percent, compared to 70-80 percent for other schemes. Additionally, the high cost of barbed wire fencing adds to the financial burden.

Ravi also reported that 51 hectares of crops were damaged by December rains but assured there are no issues with seed and fertilizer availability.

Silk cocoon market expansion

Selvakumar noted a surge in silk cocoon production, with 2-3 tonnes arriving daily at markets. He directed officials to identify 2 acres of land near Bandipalya to address storage challenges as cocoon arrivals are expected to increase to 5 tonnes.

Veterinary Department Deputy Director Dr. Nagaraj revealed that 11,298 kits of cattle fodder have been arranged to prevent shortages during summer. He added that 10 lakh litres of milk are collected daily in the district, with production up by 50,000 litres compared to last year.

Measures are also in place to control foot-and-mouth disease, and the ongoing cattle census will further support livestock management. The meeting was attended by key officials, including DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, and Additional DC P. Shivaraju, among others.