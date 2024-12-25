Lokayukta probe into CM’s case: Report submission date extended to Jan. 30, 2025

December 25, 2024

Mysuru: The Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru has directed the Mysuru Lokayukta Police to submit the final investigation report against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by Jan. 30, 2025.

The case pertains to the Lokayukta investigation initiated after the Governor approved an inquiry into the allocation of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages. These sites were granted in exchange for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare under the 50:50 ratio.

Three months ago, the People’s Representatives Court instructed Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh to file an FIR and investigate the alleged MUDA irregularities involving Siddaramaiah. The deadline for submitting the final report was initially set for Dec. 24.

Under SP Udesh’s leadership, the Lokayukta Police have been investigating the case for the past three months. Key individuals questioned include Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy — who gifted the land to Parvathi — and Devaraju, the original landowner who sold the 3.16-acre Kesare property (Survey No. 464) to Mallikarjunaswamy.

Former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, Chairman D. Dhruvakumar, former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, former Additional DC S. Palaiah, ex-Minister B.N. Bachhegowda, and several retired officials have also been interrogated.

Yesterday, Lokayukta SP Udesh appeared before the People’s Representatives Court. During the session, complainant Snehamayi Krishna’s lawyer, Vasanth Kumar, highlighted a Karnataka High Court order.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the High Court had extended the deadline for submitting the Lokayukta investigation report to Jan. 28, 2025, to avoid potential conflicts during ongoing hearings. The High Court also directed the Lokayukta to pause its investigation pending the outcome of a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Citing the High Court’s order, Vasanth Kumar requested the People’s Representatives Court to defer its proceedings. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, presiding over the case, agreed to postpone the hearing to Jan. 30, 2025, and directed the Lokayukta Police to submit the final report by that date.

The Lokayukta Police are expected to interrogate several remaining individuals, including former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, within the next month to complete their investigation. The final report is anticipated on Jan. 30.