CM Siddaramaiah faces fresh scrutiny over alternative site

August 12, 2024

Letter written on May 8, 1984 to CITB seeking alternative site comes to light

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Opposition BJP-JD(S) are waging a political battle against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his ‘questionable’ acquisition of 14 sites in Vijayanagar from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in exchange for a 3.16-acre land at Kesare-Devanur gifted to his wife B.M. Parvathi, a 1984 letter from Siddaramaiah seeking an alternative site from MUDA has now surfaced, providing fresh ammunition to the Opposition.

The Chief Minister, already entangled in the controversy surrounding MUDA sites and the alleged embezzlement of Rs. 185 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation under his watch, is now under fresh scrutiny for acquiring an alternative site.

Letter in 1984

Siddaramaiah was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983, at which time he was allotted a 50×80 sq.ft site (number 9) in Jayanagar-Thonachikoppal, 2nd Stage ‘M’ Block, Mysuru. The then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) — now known as MUDA — approved this allotment for him.

However, on May 8, 1984, Siddaramaiah wrote to CITB Chairman B.K. Puttaiah, requesting an alternative site instead of the one originally allotted. His letter stated: “I, MLA Siddaramaiah, the undersigned, am requesting you to grant a 50×80 site (no. 1245) in Jayanagar-Thonachikoppal ‘G and H’ Block instead of the site (number 9) in Jayanagar-Thonachikoppal, 2nd Stage ‘M’ Block.”

Following Siddaramaiah’s request, Puttaiah approved the change and wrote a note on the letter, directing CITB officers to sanction the requested site to Siddaramaiah.

Amidst CM’s clarification

CM Siddaramaiah, who has defended the acquisition of 14 sites in Vijayanagar for his wife Parvathi under a 50:50 exchange for 3.16 acres in Kesare Survey Number 364 at Kesare-Devanur, has already clarified that he has not received any alternative site from MUDA until now.

Amidst this clarification, the letter he wrote to CITB on May 8, 1984, has surfaced, revealing that he has indeed sought an alternative site. However, there is no information on whether Siddaramaiah took possession of the site approved by CITB or whether that particular site is under his ownership.

Recently, at the Congress ‘Janandolana’ rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Siddaramaiah mentioned that he had two sites but sold them due to financial constraints. It is unclear whether this was one of the two sites he sold.

Siddaramaiah continues to face one challenge after another, and it remains to be seen what political turn this latest revelation will take. Meanwhile, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana stated that given the lack of information on the CM’s site, he will not comment on the matter.

What does the rule say?

As per rules and procedures, an allottee of a Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) or City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) site can request an alternative site if the original site is deemed unfit for construction.

Additionally, if there are any legal issues with the land where the site is allotted by MUDA or CITB, the allottee has the right to seek an alternative. However, the reason behind Siddaramaiah’s request for an alternative site back in 1984 — 40 years ago — remains unclear.