Union Minister HDK, his son take part in paddy transplantation at Mandya

August 12, 2024

Mandya: Taking a short break after the week-long Mysuru Chalo Padayatra taken out jointly by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) from Bengaluru to Mysuru seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over MUDA scam, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) took part in paddy transplantation at an agricultural field of farmer Lakshman on Aralakuppe-Seethapura Road in Chinakurali hobli of Pandavapura taluk yesterday.

It may be mentioned here that Kumaraswamy, who was the Chief Minister then, had transplanted paddy in the same area on Aug. 11, 2018 and yesterday was incidentally, the sixth anniversary of it. By transplanting paddy saplings, Kumaraswamy has given a sort of push to local agricultural activities.

Prior to paddy transplantation, Kumaraswamy, dressed in white shirt and white panche, offered prayers and bagina to River Cauvery that flowed nearby and paid obeisance to the deity at the nearby Hole Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

As soon as Kumaraswamy started paddy transplantation, his son and JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy joined him.

They were joined by former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, MLA H.T. Manju, former MLA K. Annadani and party leader D. Ramesh.

Later, HDK got into the paddy transplantation machine that was brought to the spot by a Dharmasthala organisation and continued the mechanised paddy transplantation. Nikhil Kumaraswamy too tried his hands on the mechanical paddy transplantation.

After completing one round of paddy cultivation all around the farm, he had lunch with farm labourers, most of whom were women.

The menu included ragi mudde, avarekalu kootu and mosappu sambar. Thereafter, he wished the women labourers and gave a gift to them on account of Varamahalakshmi festival.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy, who arrived at Aralakuppe at about 11.45 am, was accorded a warm reception by the villagers, with JD(S) party workers raising slogans hailing their leader.

Picture shows HDK’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy transplanting paddy using a machine on the occasion.

Will address all farmer issues if given five-year term as the CM: HDK

Speaking to press persons on the occasion, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) promised that he would resolve all farmer issues in the State if he was given an opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister for five full years.

Noting that there is a lot of difference in the functioning as a Union Minister and that as a Chief Minister, he maintained that he has done his best when he was the CM for two short terms.

Reiterating that he would do his best for ensuring that all families live with dignity, peace and harmony if he was given a full five-year mandate, he said that he would not show his face again to the people if he does not keep his words.

Thanking the people of Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency for having elected him with a thumping margin, HDK said that he was indebted to the people and assured that he would strive for employment generation in the district by setting up more industries.

Maintaining that he has received over 500 applications from unemployed youths of Mandya district seeking jobs, the Union Minister said that he would try his best to get them jobs in different industries. The youths should make good use of the job opportunity that they would get, he added.