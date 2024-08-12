Rs. 65 crore modern look for Govt. CPC Polytechnic

August 12, 2024

Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar announces upgrade at Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Mysore/Mysuru: Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar has announced a major upgrade for the Government CPC Polytechnic in city, with a planned investment of Rs. 65 crore to give the institution a high-tech makeover.

He made this announcement during the launch of the Polytechnic’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Ashoka Road recently.

Dr. Sudhakar detailed that a comprehensive review of polytechnic colleges across the State led to the decision to modernise the Government CPC Polytechnic. He praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s support for Mysuru, noting that, following the CM’s instructions, similar upgrades are planned for Maharani’s Science College for Women.

Given Maharani’s College’s status as a heritage site, the project will involve heritage experts, with Rs. 55 crore allocated for the initiative. The CM will soon lay the foundation stone for Rs. 5 crore worth of work, with tenders for the remaining Rs. 50 crore to build a hostel for 2,000 students already underway.

Regarding the CPC Polytechnic, Dr. Sudhakar mentioned that a civil engineer’s report following a site inspection will guide the renovation. Additionally, new technology will be introduced at the college, including new courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Technology. A report is being prepared for all 103 polytechnic colleges in the State.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait highlighted the importance of polytechnic colleges for economically disadvantaged students, likening them to engineering institutions. He mentioned that a proposal for a Women’s Polytechnic in the city is currently with the Finance Department, and a location has already been identified.

Tanveer Sait emphasised the need to update technical education to keep pace with technological advancements and suggested forming a technical team to provide relevant recommendations.

On the occasion, P. Dharmaraj Chetti and his granddaughter J. Lokeshwari were honoured. Dharmaraj Chetti’s father, Perumal Chetti, donated the land on which the Government CPC Polytechnic College was built.

Joint Director of Technical Education Department K.M. Suresh Kumar, Principal M. Prakash, Alumni Association President N.S. Basavaraju and others were present.