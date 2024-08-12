Rush to Participate: Twenty entries received even before official call for Dasara cultural programmes

August 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even before the Kannada and Culture Department officially announced the call for applications for this year’s Dasara cultural programmes, a surprising 20 applications have already arrived.

Artistes and cultural troupes from across the State, country, and even abroad typically submit their applications in person or by post to the Department Office at Kalamandira, Mysuru after an official announcement. However, this year, applications have begun arriving at the Department Office even before the official notification was issued.

During Dasara a diverse range of art forms from Classical Music to Folk music; Instrumental Music to Harikatha; Dramas to Puppet Shows; are presented and artistes from across India and the world participate in the events.

Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department, told Star of Mysore that last year, they had received over 2,300 applications. “This year, even before the official call, we’ve already received 20 applications.

We anticipate even more this time around,” he noted.

Following the Dasara High Power Committee Meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru this evening, a special meeting will be convened by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to form Dasara Sub-Committees. Grants and other details will be finalised before the Kannada and Culture Department officially invites applications from artistes.

Last Year’s Highlights

Last year saw an increase in theatre activities with plays staged at Natana Rangashale in Ramakrishnanagar. Additionally, for the first time, a stage was set up for Karaoke singing, reflecting the city’s growing enthusiasm for diverse performing arts.