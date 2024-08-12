CM’s prosecution sanction over MUDA scam: Governor yet to decide; Abraham to move Court

August 12, 2024

Bengaluru: Anti-corruption activist and advocate T.J. Abraham is considering legal action as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is yet to decide on granting sanction for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam.

Abraham had petitioned the Governor on July 26, seeking sanction for prosecution, and the Governor issued a show cause notice to the Chief Minister on the same day.

“The Governor’s showcause notice acknowledges that the allegations against the CM are serious and appear plausible. However, it is unclear why the Governor is delaying the sanction for prosecution,” Abraham said.

Abraham mentioned that he has discussed the matter with his lawyers and is contemplating filing a special suit, either before the Special Court for the trial of public representatives or the Karnataka High Court.

He noted that in a previous money laundering case against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, the Governor had rejected his petition seeking sanction. Subsequently, the High Court had deemed it inappropriate to reject the petition.

Abraham affirmed his commitment to pursuing the MUDA case to its conclusion. He also recalled his previous fight against former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in an illegal mining case, where the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had sought prosecution through the Governor.