Wayanad landslides trigger Chamundi Hill safety concerns

August 12, 2024

Road between View Point and Nandi Statue Road to be open for Dasara: PWD

Mysore/Mysuru: Recent major landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad, minor landslips in Kodagu and Hassan following unprecedented rains have heightened fears among the residents of Mysuru about the possible landslides at Chamundi Hill.

The Hill has experienced landslides during heavy rains in the past three years, and this year’s heavy rainfall has exacerbated these concerns. Moreover, the works on constructing a retaining wall atop Chamundi Hill between View Point and Nandi Statue Road is yet to be completed.

In October 2021, a landslide on the road to the Nandi Statue closed it to traffic. Despite the passage of nearly three years, the road remains closed as repairs continue slowly due to reported lack of funds. With the onset of the rainy season, the completion of repairs seems unlikely even this year. The repair costs are estimated at Rs. 10 crore, with Rs. 4 crore still pending from the Government.

Retaining wall status

Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer Raju told Star of Mysore this morning that 90 percent of the retaining wall atop Chamundi Hill has been completed. “Rains have delayed the work a bit and two months of concrete and curing work are remaining. We will finish the work before Dasara 2024 and the road between View Point and Nandi Statue Road will be open,” he said.

In addition, several more retaining walls on the main road of the Hill and the road leading to Uthanahalli that had collapsed due to heavy rains, endangering the motorists have been repaired, Raju added.

Chamundi Hill, situated on a large, solid rock, is prone to landslides during heavy rains as water flows forcefully over the rock’s outer layer. Development on the Hill, including the cutting of trees, adds pressure and increases the risk of landslides. Development efforts must account for this sensitivity to prevent further issues, say environmentalists.

Multiple landslides heighten concerns

Chamundi Hill has experienced multiple landslides, exacerbating fears among residents. The first landslide occurred in 1994, followed by incidents in 2005 and 2017.

Another major landslide took place on Oct. 20, 2021, near the location where a minor landslip had occurred in 2019. Following this, on Oct. 31, 2021, the road saw a significant reduction, with 80 percent of it affected in the second landslide. Another landslide occurred on Nov. 4, 2021, just 10 metres away from the area affected by the Oct. 20 landslide.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), emphasised the need for Government action in response to public outcry. “There are growing calls to ‘Save Chamundi Hill’ from various forums. A detailed discussion about Chamundi Hill is crucial. An expert committee with stakeholders should be formed to address these issues,” he said.