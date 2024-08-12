Shot in the leg for attacking Cops

August 12, 2024

Mandya: A rowdy-sheeter was shot in the leg and arrested after he attacked Police personnel with a lethal weapon at Chikkamulagodu in Malavalli taluk yesterday morning.

The suspect, identified as Muthuraj alias Dakka from the Halagur region, was wanted in over 12 cases, including murders, attempts to murder, and robberies. After going into hiding, Muthuraj was tracked to Chikkamulagodu, where the Police went to arrest him early yesterday.

Upon encountering the Police, Muthuraj attacked Police staff Siddaraju with a lethal weapon. Circle Inspector Sridhar fired a warning shot into the air and ordered Muthuraj to surrender. When Muthuraj continued to threaten other officers, Sridhar fired at his leg in self-defence, injuring him.

Unable to escape, Muthuraj was overpowered and arrested. He was subsequently taken to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Mandya, where security has been heightened.

The arrest follows a recent murder case in Halagur, where Kantharaju was killed on July 30. Circle Inspector Sridhar, who was investigating the case, had previously arrested two suspects who claimed Muthuraj had ordered the hit on Kantharaju. This led to a manhunt for Muthuraj.

Muthuraj faces charges in over 12 cases, including three murders, three attempts on murder, and two robberies. He is believed to have led a criminal gang and was also involved in gambling rackets.