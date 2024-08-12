Gold medallist run over by train

August 12, 2024

Mandya: An M.Com gold medallist was killed after the Hampi Express train ran over her while she was crossing the track at Mandya Railway Station recently. The deceased is Ramya (24), a resident of Swarnasandra Layout in the town.

Ramya, who was undergoing accountant training in Bengaluru, used to travel daily in a train from Mandya to Bengaluru. Ramya and her father used to travel together and on that fateful day her brother dropped her to the Railway Station.

While she was crossing the track to go to the platform to catch the train to Bengaluru, Hampi Express, which was proceeding to Mysuru, ran over her resulting in her body being shredded. Railway Police, who rushed to the spot, registered a case and shifted the body to the District Hospital mortuary.