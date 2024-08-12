Gold medallist run over by train
News

Gold medallist run over by train

August 12, 2024

Mandya: An M.Com gold medallist was killed after the Hampi Express train ran over her while she was crossing the track at Mandya Railway Station recently. The deceased is Ramya (24), a resident of Swarnasandra Layout in the town.

Ramya, who was undergoing accountant training in Bengaluru, used to travel daily in a train from Mandya to Bengaluru. Ramya and her father used to travel together and on that fateful day her brother dropped her to the Railway Station.

While she was crossing the track to go to the platform to catch the train to Bengaluru, Hampi Express, which was proceeding to Mysuru, ran over her resulting in her body being shredded. Railway Police, who rushed to the spot, registered a case and shifted the body to the District Hospital mortuary.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching