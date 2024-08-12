Demonstrations against atrocities in Bangladesh
News

Demonstrations against atrocities in Bangladesh

August 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the atrocities and violent attacks against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, members of Hindu Hitarakshana Samiti staged demonstrations at various places across the city today.

The demonstration was launched atop Chamundi Hill at 6.30 am and later was held at various locations in the city.

 The protesters also formed a human chain near Panchavati Hotel in Lakshmipuram. Thereafter, a memorandum addressed to the President of India seeking protection for minority Bangladeshi Hindus, was submitted at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa took part in the protest at some venues. Samiti office-bearers Rangaswamy, Vishwanath, Bharath, Prajwal and others were present.

