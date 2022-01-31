Gokulam crematorium becomes hotbed of illegal activities

January 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to lack of maintenance and security, the decades old Gokulam crematorium, managed by the MCC, has turned out into a hotbed for illegal and immoral activities.

Many people of prestigious localities such as Gokulam, Vontikoppal, Paduvarahalli, Jayalakshmipuram and Vijayanagar, use this crematorium for the conduct of last rites of their dead kith and kin. But this crematorium is found lacking in facilities and other needed amenities, thanks to the negligence of the authorities and elected representatives.

Meanwhile, the crematorium has turned out into a hotspot for miscreants to carry out illegal and immoral activities once darkness sets in. The crematorium ground and the adjacent space has literally become a dumping spot for empty water and liquor bottles and other wastes. Also, there are complaints that some youths have turned it out into a drug trading and consumption spot.

The burial ground lacks drinking water and is severely inconveniencing people who come there for attending the last rites of their dead kith and kin. Though there is a pump borewell, it has become dysfunctional.

Though there is toilet and bath rooms, they do not have doors, thus beckoning the miscreants to carry out immoral activities under the cover of darkness. The lack of security has only encouraged the miscreants to carry out illegal and immoral activities. What is more disturbing is that liquor bottles and clothes are found littered in some of the toilet spaces. In another instance, one of the toilets has been converted into a leather store room.

Though the Police have been informed about the matter, the Police seems to be doing little to check illegal and immoral activities. Residents believe that a strong Police bandobust is needed to check such activities and save the nearby residents from embarrassment.

Corporator responds to media report, gets the place cleaned

Following a report on the Gokulam crematorium published in Mysuru Mithra, sister publication of Star of Mysore, on Jan. 29, Ward 19 Corporator Bhagya Madesh, along with Health Officer, AC and other MCC Officials, visited the crematorium the same day and got the place cleaned.

Speaking on the same, she said, “When my husband Madesh was the Corporator, he had developed the crematorium. Now I too had developed the crematorium by taking Rs. 40 lakh grant but miscreants continue to spoil the place. The same has been brought to the notice of MCC Commissioner who has assured of discussing the matter and getting a security deployed to the crematorium. He will be inspecting the crematorium on Wednesday.”