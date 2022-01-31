Leakage of sewage water: MUDA Engineers make spot inspection

January 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With complaints galore on stagnant drainage water around houses in first Phase of Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, the MUDA authorities on Saturday visited the leakage spots for an inspection.

The inspection comes in the wake of news that was reported in Star of Mysore sister concern Mysuru Mithra on Jan. 28, highlighting sewage water collection around houses in the locality.

Speaking after the inspection, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Assistant Engineer Nandeesh said that the stagnant drainage water will be cleared in a fortnight. Pointing out that the collection of drainage water is due to leaking UGD pipes, he said that a new UGD pipeline is being laid. Stating that the MUDA team has inspected all the points from where drainage water is coming from, Nandeesh reiterated that the stagnant drainage water problem will be addressed in a fortnight.

Some residents said that they are bearing with stinking smell for the past three months and now the MUDA authorities have said that they would address the problem in 15 days. Maintaining that the compound and walls of houses are affected by seepage of drainage water, they said that they are forced to live with stinking smell and filth around. However, they expressed the hope that the authorities would keep their promise of addressing the issue in a fortnight.

Explaining the reasons for drainage water gushing into the residential area, they said that the UGD pipeline was damaged and the storm water drains got blocked when road development works was taken up on the road that links the Ring Road with Vijayanagar Fourth Stage.

Maintaining that the manholes and pipelines are lying damaged for years, the residents also alleged that UGD water, sewage water and storm water are getting collected at one point, which has only compounded the problem.