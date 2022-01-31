Nayana Kumar’s Multi-speciality Hospital dedicated to Mysureans

January 31, 2022

Hospital offers 10 percent discount for a year in memory of late Puneeth Rajkumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly constructed 150-bed Nayana Kumar’s Multi-speciality Hospital, located near Netaji Circle in Dattagalli, was inaugurated by Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar yesterday morning in the presence MLA G.T. Devegowda and a host of dignitaries.

Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar graced the occasion.

In his address, Shivarajkumar said that Hospital Chairman K.B. Kumar, in a bid to provide quality treatment at an affordable cost to the people has started the hospital, which is laudable and urged the Hospital Management to provide the same treatment, without differentiating between the rich and the poor.

Appreciating that the hospital is providing 10 percent discount for a year in memory of his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar said that one should be really blessed to get such love and affection from the people and Appu was one of them.

Pointing out that his wife Geetha was taking care of Shakthidhama, Shivarajkumar said that she would be visiting Shakthidhama once a month. The actor later presented two sandalwood saplings to be planted in the hospital premises in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Presiding over the inaugural function, MLA G.T. Devegowda said that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar through his good deeds has made a permanent place in the hearts of all and added that K.B. Kumar, by announcing 10 percent discount shows his love towards the family of Dr. Rajkumar.

Nayana Kumar’s Multi-speciality Hospital has five floors and houses General Ward, Delux Ward, Semi-Delux Ward, Executive Suites and 65 ICU beds with facilities such as Allergy and Immunology, Anaesthesiology, Dermatology, Diagnostic Radiology, Emergency Medicine, Medical Genetics, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ENT, Pathology, Paediatrics, Preventive Medicine, Surgery and Urology among others. Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Hospital’s Managing Trustee and Chairman K.B. Kumar, CEO Nayana Kumar, Managing Director Shivani Kumar, Treasurer H.P. Geetha Kumar and Trustees Rathnamma and H.P. Bhaskar, Corporator M. Lakshmi Kiran Madegowda, PWD officials Guruswamy, Rudraiah and Basavaraj Kote, Dr. Rajkumar’s daughter Lakshmi, son-in-law Govindaraju and others were present during the inauguration.