Suttur Jatra held in symbolic manner

January 31, 2022

Cash prizes distributed to farmers who have achieved good yield

Nanjangud: Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Jathra Mahotsava (Suttur Jatra) was held at Suttur Srikshethra in the taluk in a symbolic manner following the Government’s guidelines yesterday.

A special flower and fruits decoration was made to Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogigala Kartru Gadduge in the morning.

After performing traditional puja rituals and performing mahamangalarati, Prakarotsava was held for Shivayogi Utsava Murthy in the premises of gadduge.

Also, Adi Jagadguru Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi’s silver chariot was pulled by the devotees.

According to Government guidelines, after Prakarotsava in the Temple premises, Utsava Murthy was to be returned to main Mutt.

Later in the Mutt premises, farmers who have achieved good yield in one acre land, were awarded cash prizes by Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. They are as follows:

For banana plantation, Maddur’s R. Raveesh Kumar – 1st; Gumballi’s Shanthamma – 2nd.

For sugarcane, Tagarapura’s Nanjundaswamy – 1st; Kajjihundi’s K.S. Mahadevaprabhu – 2nd.

For tomato, Badanakuppe’s Shivamallappa – 1st; Melajipura’s Nanjundaswamy – 2nd.

For maize, Dhanagere’s Mahadevashetty – 1st; Battaguppe’s V. Venkatesh – 2nd.

For Pole Beans, Baragiya E. Ningappa – 1st; Alattur’s A.M. Nikhil – 2nd.

A prize-winning farmer, K.S. Mahadevaprabhu, who spoke, said that the scientists of JSS Krishi Vignan Kendra visited the farms and gave guidance which helped in getting good yield.

Prasadam distribution was also done at the Mutt premises. Vatalu Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji graced the occasion.