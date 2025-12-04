Golden District !

December 4, 2025

Gold deposits discovered in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Amid skyrocketing gold prices, Chamarajanagar residents have received unexpected good news — Scientists have identified gold-bearing zones in Ajjipura, Koudalli and Dodda Alathur in Hanur taluk of the district.

A team of scientists, led by senior geologists Soubhagyalakshmi Sahu and Ayanshu from Geological Survey of India (GSI), recently visited these villages, conducting geological mapping with advanced scientific equipment. Their preliminary findings confirm the presence of gold deposits in all three locations.

The exploration is being jointly funded by the State Government and the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) of the Government of India. Karnataka’s Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited and Mineral Exploration Consultancy Limited are also involved in the project.

After initial surveys, scientists have verified that the deposits are real. The next phase will determine the quantity of gold ore (in tonnes) and the grade of the mineral. Entire exploration will unfold in 4 stages: An extensive random survey & sample testing; primary & general exploration in identified areas; fixing boundaries for deeper study; estimating the total quantity of gold ore.

Exploration zone

The exploration zone spans 16,500 hectares across Chamarajanagar, Mandya and nearby districts — a task expected to take at least two years. While scientists have already announced the discovery of gold deposits in 3 Chamarajanagar villages, they are yet to reveal exact locations in Mandya. However, Union Government has confirmed gold deposits there as well.

Rajesh, Senior Geologist, Department of Mines & Geology, Chamarajanagar, said GSI has confirmed gold deposits in dryland & semi-forest areas of Ajjipura, Koudalli and Dodda Alathur.

“Officials from Karnataka’s Mines & Geology Dept. will visit as required and extend full support for deeper exploration. The project is still in its primary stage. The quantity and grade of the deposits will be known only after sampling and testing, which will take at least 6 months,” he said.

KGF mines shut

Earlier, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) earned global recognition for its rich gold reserves, producing 800 tonnes of gold between 1880 and 2001. With the ore exhausted, mining operations eventually shut down. Now, with fresh discoveries in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka is once again emerging as a significant contender in gold extraction.

Beyond the southern districts of Chamarajanagar and Mandya, GSI has also identified gold deposits at 19 locations across Haveri, Koppal, Chitradurga and Ballari.

Additionally, GSI is planning exploratory studies for gold, copper, nickel, lithium and other precious and rare-earth minerals in 52 locations across Karnataka — raising hopes of a new mineral windfall for the State, it is learnt.