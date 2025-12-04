Citizens call for strict curbs to protect Chamundi Hill

December 4, 2025

Stop commercialisation | Ban private vehicles | Allow only KSRTC buses

Mysore/Mysuru: To safeguard the environment and heritage of Chamundi Hill, participants at a public discussion called for a ban on private vehicles to the Hilltop, a halt to all commercial expansion, a complete prohibition of plastic and a moratorium on new construction. These formed the core concerns voiced during the meeting.

The discussion was organised last evening by ‘Parisarakkaagi Naavu’ at Cheluvamba Park in Yadavagiri, where environmentalists and leaders from various organisations shared their views on conserving Chamundi Hill and mitigating the harmful effects of unchecked commercialisation.

Speakers also stressed the need for a strong public movement and for actively involving the younger generation in this campaign.

Historian Prof. N.S. Rangaraju described Chamundi Hill as a natural, cultural and living heritage landscape, but warned that unregulated growth has already taken hold. Shops and stalls have mushroomed like anthills, many operating without licences.

“Anyone can place a box and start selling,” he said, resulting in indiscriminate littering and waste dumping. He noted that it is the responsibility of the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage and the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority to regulate such activities, but neither has acted effectively.

Remove all roadside stalls

The first step, he suggested, is to remove all roadside stalls on the Hill and relocate them to the old bus stand area. No commercial activity should be permitted near the temple. Only strict enforcement, he said, can curb the spread of shops.

Buildings are continuing to come up unchecked around the Hill, he added, questioning the Authority’s inaction. He called for a Committee within the Authority comprising members from the Heritage Department, citizens and NGOs, but noted that no such Committee has been formed.

Prof. Rangaraju also pointed out that many devotees fail to maintain cleanliness. The excessive application of kumkum on the steps — which contains chemicals — washes away during rains, creating red streams.

Awareness must be created on this issue, he said, underscoring that the Hill must be preserved as a natural heritage site, not allowed to evolve into a commercial tourism hub.

Dormant Chamundi Hill Authority

Prof. Kalachannegowda (retired) said that despite the Hill Authority being formed after years of struggle, it has not taken meaningful action. He said, the Government lacks commitment to protecting the Hill’s environment, making a strong public movement essential.

Environmentalist Leela Shivakumar suggested that, similar to Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta, only city transport buses should be allowed to ply to Chamundi Hill. This, she said, would help protect the environment and curb excessive commercialisation.

Ravi Bale, Secretary of ‘Parisarakkaagi Naavu,’ said that the most damaging factor on Chamundi Hill is rampant commercialisation. It must be regulated and sustained public awareness is crucial. Appeals should be submitted to officials and elected representatives.

“A strong movement and wider public support are essential,” he said. He also cautioned that proposed flyovers in Mysuru pose a threat to the city’s heritage and announced that a discussion on the consequences of these flyovers will be held next week.

Major General (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Aam Aadmi Party leader Malavika Gubbivani and organisation leaders, including Gantaiah (Krishnappa), Prabha Nandeesh, Geetha Velumani, S. Shailajesha, Sindhuvalli Akbar, Sagar and Mohana Kumari, were among the participants.