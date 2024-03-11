Solar Ropeway proposed at Chamundi Hill: Gadkari
March 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant development for the tourism infrastructure of Mysuru city, the Centre will allocate Rs. 114 crore for the construction of a solar ropeway leading to Chamundi Hill. This announcement was made by Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the city yesterday.

The ropeway project aims to enhance accessibility to Sri Chamundeshwari temple and its surroundings, providing a convenient mode of transportation for tourists and devotees alike. With a planned length of 1.4 kilometres, the ropeway is poised to become a prominent feature of the region’s tourism landscape.

“We have approved a total of 16 ropeways in Karnataka, which will be built at a total cost of Rs. 5,000 crore. The projects approved by the Centre include not only Kodachadri Hill, Anjanadri Hill, Kalhattigiri Hill and Devarayanadurga Hill but also Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The solar ropeway project for Chamundi Hill would be 1.4 kilometres long and will be built at a cost of Rs. 114 crore,” he said.

