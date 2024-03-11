Tele-ICUs at Taluk Hospitals a life saver for needy people

March 11, 2024

Over 1,500 persons with cardiac ailment treated on time

Mysore/Mysuru: Tele-Intensive Care Units (Tele-ICUs) launched at Taluk Hospitals in the district have turned into a life saver for the needy people, with over 1,500 receiving cardiac-related treatment on time.

The Tele-ICU facility was introduced at 11 taluks in seven districts of Mysuru Division in June 2022 and in a short span of seven months up to Jan. 2023, a total of 5,579 people have been provided treatment. These centres are functioning at the Taluk Hospitals in K.R. Nagar, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, T. Narasipur and Hunsur, and considering the positive response, plans are afoot to extend the facility to 30 Taluk Hospitals.

The Tele-ICU offers emergency treatment and hence there is a cut down in the volume of emergency cases at the district centres from the taluk centres, from earlier 80 percent to 20 percent in Mysuru Division alone.

It consists of Taluk Hospitals of K.R. Nagar, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, T. Narasipur and Hunsur in Mysuru District; Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district; Arkalgud and Holenarasipura in Hassan district; Virajpet and Somwarpet in Kodagu; Malavalli and Nagamangala in Mandya.

“A total of 30 centres including Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi Divisions comprising 41 Taluk Hospitals in the State, boast of 10-bedded Tele-ICU Units. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to extend the service to all the Taluk Hospitals,” said Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy.

Functioning of Tele-ICU

A hub will be set up at the district centre, where expert doctors will diagnose the patients with the help of Television and Closed Circuit (CC) cameras at Tele-ICU Unit at Taluk Hospitals and recommend the treatment.

The staff at Tele-ICU start the treatment on the advice of doctors. The Mysuru District Hub is set up at Trauma Care Centre in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS road in the city, where the expert doctors work round-the-clock.

The condition of patients in need of emergency care will be stabilised and referred to District Hospitals in case they need higher treatment, explained DHO.

It has come in handy especially in the cases of heart attack, as the patients were at a greater risk due to the delay in treatment following the absence of such fast mode treatment earlier. Now, such cases are dwindling, with reduction of pressure on the district hospitals too.

Emergency treatment related to respiratory complaints, various infections, blood flow, nutrition and digestion will be provided at Tele ICU facilty.