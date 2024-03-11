Prathap Simha seeks flyover from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle to Yelwal

March 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to approve the construction of a flyover stretching from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) in the heart of Mysuru city to Yelwal, the outskirts.

Speaking at an event at Maharaja’s College Grounds here yesterday afternoon to lay foundation stones for a series of National Highway projects in the Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan regions worth over Rs. 4,000 crore, the MP reasoned that the Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle is one of the busiest Circles in Mysuru city and desperately needs a flyover to connect directly to National Highway 275 (NH 275).

Highlighting the significance of NH 275 from Metropole Circle and extending towards Hunsur, Simha emphasised the necessity of a flyover along this route to Yelwal.

Additionally, he advocated for a flyover on NH 212 (now NH 766 that connects Kozhikode in Kerala with Kollegal in Karnataka), citing congestion issues during peak hours.

Recognising the endeavours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in propelling road infrastructure, Simha underscored the potential of enhanced connectivity to Mysuru in attracting tech jobs to the city. He lauded Gadkari for his ongoing development projects across India, particularly in the Mysuru region.

He highlighted the absence of IT and Biotechnology companies in Mysuru compared to Bengaluru, expressing optimism that with improved road and rail networks, these industries would flourish in Mysuru, providing employment opportunities for locals.

In response, Gadkari assured that work would commence on the Mysuru Ring Road, which would include service roads and Road Under Bridges. This initiative aims to alleviate congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow in the region.