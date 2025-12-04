‘Protect the Hill, not build over it’

December 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Save Chamundi Hill’ movement is preparing for a renewed push to counter what activists describe as unchecked “development” on the Hill.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founding President, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), cautioned that PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme must not become a pretext for further concretisation of the sacred Hill. Speaking at the meeting, Shenoy said that all new construction should be halted, regardless of its architectural appeal and added that the existing shopping complex should be shifted to the foothills, with fair compensation provided to traders.

He stressed that the real priority must be restoring Chamundi Hill’s biodiversity and spiritual ambience, both of which he said have been overshadowed by expanding commercial activity.

“Despite Chamundi Hill being a Reserve Forest and a biodiversity hotspot, restaurants and shops have multiplied over the past 15 years, many without even panchayat approval,” Shenoy said.

He reiterated the movement’s demand for stricter restrictions, including a year-round ban on private vehicles — a measure already implemented on Fridays during the Ashada season.

Shenoy warned that the current PRASHAD proposals risk adding more structures and tourist facilities, potentially turning the scheme into yet another driver of concretisation at a time when the Hill is already under severe ecological stress.